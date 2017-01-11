Fox News/Shutterstock

It’s been said that the best way to deal with pain and trauma is through laughter, so it helps to have a side dish of comedy with every Trump tweet that may invoke “Oh God I can’t believe this man is going to president” fears and anxieties. Here to help is Bess Kalb, a writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live and an occasional New Yorker contributor. For a while now she’s been trolling Trump hilariously in the voice of a kindly mother or aunt, or even a fawning wife. Case in point: her tweets in response to the bombshell “golden showers” news that dropped yesterday.

.@realDonaldTrump Honey, did you pee on Russian girls? — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 10, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Or did you pay the Russian girls to pee on each other, angel? — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 10, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump I'm not mad, but it seems a bit degrading either way, Donald. And the nice people at the Ritz had to clean the up the pee! — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 11, 2017