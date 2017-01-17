CBS

Last Updated: January 17th

As great as the scripted TV available on Netflix Instant is, sometimes you just want something that requires a little less thinking. This is where the pleasures of reality TV come in. Reality TV might once have largely focused on groups of people simply trying to live together (Survivor, The Real World, Big Brother, etc.), but the genre has branched out in all sorts of directions over the last two decades. Netflix’s offerings illustrate this well. Looking for something adventurous? Check. In the mood for a food competition? Check. Maybe after a day of work you just want to watch a show about people at work. That’s there too. So, sit back in your recliner, kick off your shoes and immerse yourself in the variety of the best reality shows on Netflix right now.

Related: The 10 Best Crime TV Shows On Netflix Right Now

The Super (1 of 2 seasons)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There have been reality shows about repo men, exterminators, truck drivers, so why not have a show about a landlord? For most people the landlord really only exists in two contexts: fixing the broken toilet and asking for the rent. The Super follows the life of Dave Paladino, a man who’s in charge of 1,700 rental units in Omaha, Nebraska. A 22-minute show about a guy fixing lose doorknobs might not sound like the most riveting television, but Paladino’s job throws him problems ranging from loose pythons to ghost hunting excursions. If anything the show will make you appreciate your own super’s job a little bit more.

Add To Netflix Queue

Louis Theroux Weird Weekends (season 1)





If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to step into the shoes of a demolition derby driver or survivalist, but didn’t have the guts, Louis Theroux is here to show you what you’re missing. Weird Weekends debuted on the BBC way back in 1999 when reality TV was still back in its infancy. The show sends Louis into “weird” facets of society such as the porn industry and the gangsta rap scene to peel back the layers the public never sees. In terms of programming, it’s one of the few shows that actually lives up to the term “reality TV.”

Add To Netflix Queue