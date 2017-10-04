‘Big Mouth’ Is Really Funny And Really Vulgar (And Surprisingly Sweet)

Netflix

This is a review of Netfix’s new animated comedy Big Mouth. The short version is that the show is a fun take on puberty and all — ALL — that entails. The long version involves monsters and singing ghosts of jazz legends and cartoon penises playing sports. It’s a whole thing. Let’s dive in.

1. Big Mouth was created by the team of Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, and is based — very, very loosely, one presumes, unless ghosts are real and can take the form of a horny and debaucherous Duke Ellington, which I’ll explain, I promise — on real-life childhood friends Kroll and Goldberg’s teenage experiences. It’s a little like The Wonder Years if Kevin Arnold was relentlessly horny all the time and the narrator was actually a literal monster named Maury who constantly pressured Kevin into pleasuring himself. Again, I’ll explain. I promise.

2. The plot, on a macro level, is super simple. A group of kids— like, in the 12-14 range — deal with puberty, and what happens when some members of a group of friends get there before others. It’s the execution where things get fun. And weird. I’m not even exactly sure how to explain it all. Let’s give this a try. Nick (Kroll) and Andrew (John Mulaney) are best friends. Andrew has started puberty, which manifests itself in the form of the aforementioned Hormone Monster (a gravelly-voiced Kroll), who visits/torments Andrew throughout the series, often at the worst possible moments, and gives voice to his most salacious and deviant desires. Nick has not started puberty and is confused about why his best friend is acting so strange. You can see how this gets awkward. Which it does. Quickly.

3. The really cool thing about the show, though, is that it’s not just a story about gross boys with testosterone coursing through their veins. The girls on the show get their stories, too. And their own Hormone Monster, voiced in sultry and sashaying form by Maya Rudolph. (Maya Rudolph appears to be having an absolute blast the entire time and I came away from this honestly happy for her.) There’s an episode about one of the characters getting her first period on a school field trip. There’s an episode about buying a bra and the male gaze. There are stories about girls battling for status and how the pace of development can throw all of that into chaos. It would have been very easy for this to become a show about two little horny dirtballs with awkward erections but, instead, it becomes a more honest and universal show about a stage of life that is weird and uncomfortable for everyone.

Netflix

4. It is foul. It is so, so foul. Aggressively foul. It is not a show for everyone. It pulls absolutely zero punches in expressing the hormone-ravaged thoughts of teenagers and it goes to very dark and occasionally uncomfortable places in the process. Things get pretty messed up. It’s all pretty organic because puberty turns people into borderline sociopaths, but, like… it can make South Park look like Boy Meets World at times. Yeah. That foul. Maybe more. And with teenagers. And monsters. You will want to watch Big Mouth with your headphones in. That’s what I’m getting at.