The “all publicity is good publicity” expression was tested last month when HBO announced Confederate, a new series from Game of Thrones co-showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss about an alternate history of America where the Confederacy seceded from the Union and slavery is legal. The fallout was fast: There were protests and regrets, and Benioff and Weiss even spoke to Vulture about the controversy. This is all happened before even a single page of the show has been written. That’s how sensitive the topic is.
But if done well, alternate-history programming can be entertaining and enlightening, which is why Amazon has gone ahead with Black America. The series, which hails from Will Packer and The Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder, is also about the Southern states leaving the Union. But as Deadline points out, it “takes a very different approach” than Confederate.
It envisions an alternate history where newly freed African Americans have secured the Southern states of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama post-Reconstruction as reparations for slavery, and with that land, the freedom to shape their own destiny. The sovereign nation they formed, New Colonia, has had a tumultuous and sometimes violent relationship with its looming “Big Neighbor,” both ally and foe, the United States. The past 150 years have been witness to military incursions, assassinations, regime change, coups, etc.
Today, after two decades of peace with the United States and unprecedented growth, an ascendant New Colonia joins the ranks of major industrialized nations on the world stage as America slides into rapid decline. Inexorably tied together, the fate of two nations, indivisible, hangs in the balance. (Via)
Black America was originally announced in early February, but it didn’t have a title then, or even a premise. So if you’re wondering about the timing of this report: yes, it was intentional. “I felt this was the appropriate time to make sure that audiences and the creative community knew that there was a project that preexisted and we are pretty far down the road with it,” Packer said. He also described the tone of the series as a drama, “but it wouldn’t be Aaron McGruder without traces of his trademark sardonic wit.”
No casting information or premiere date is available yet.
(Via Deadline)
Soooo…we’re to believe 3 states that were absolutely destroyed during the Civil War and then left with no industry post-Civil War but yet are now somehow a world power? Riiiiiiight. Those states better have found a few diamond mines or invented the Snuggie.
You watch Game of Thrones. How is the concept of fantasy lost on you? Or is it something else, hmm🤔
Lol the fantasy is about dragons and zombies not about what white people have contributed to society. I think even you’d want to walk back that analogy because black people have accomplished some things. Good lord I’m laughing at you so hard right now.
Just to be clear, we all come here weekly and talk about a show where people come back after they die and eat stuff for an eternity but they won’t eat you if you rub dead ppl juice all over yourself.. yet the people still alive on the show rarely ever wipe dead ppl juice on themselves.. they’d rather fight! That show is on season 9 or some shit, including a spinoff.. But a show where black people own 3 thriving states, that’s just too far fetched even if you don’t know anymore of the storyline huh?
All Lives Matter.. ✊🏻
Louisiana,Mississippi and Alabama couldn’t last as a country for longer than a month probably. They are practically 3rd world country status as apart of the U.S. For this to be somewhat believable you would at least need Texas.
Yeah I don’t get why only these three states. Now if you added at least Texas this would have made sense for them to be somewhere around the level of Italy or so if they maintainted a good realtionship with Latin America. But just these three redneck states? Can’t see it
Mississippi because it was to be the capital of The Republic of New Afrika – google it, as it is/was a real thing. This show is based on that concept – therefore it’s not as far-fetched as the uninformed comments above would have one believe. Additionally, the black populace of Tulsa, Oklahoma was able to create what was dubbed “Black Wall Street”, and extremely profitable and prosperous neighborhood that thrived until a race riot in 1921 when jealous whites massacred and burned the city to the ground.
In short, pull your head out of your ass and realize that “fantasy” & “fiction” doesn’t just include other-worldy characters and locales – and that this pitch/idea is actually grounded in very real concepts.
Until then, back to your entirely realistic and plausible dragons and witchcraft.
This is a much better Game of Thrones analogy than the one previously offered.
You shouldn’t have even wasted characters.. these people don’t want to believe this could’ve happened.
We all know everything you typed and to add to it, we don’t know anything else about the show other than an uproxx article but everyone is already calling it too far fetched.. it’ll be called white genocide by the time it airs smh
Can’t wait for the Alt-Right to start crying about how this series promotes white genocide. Any second now.
How about let’s not make either show?
These are basically a copy of Man In The High Castle except both are purposely using controversial, current topics just for the press.
this^