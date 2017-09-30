‘Bob’s Burgers’ Is Getting A Creative New Look For Its Season Premiere

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bob’s Burgers has been one of the most consistently delightful television shows of recent memory for seven seasons, and it looks like the upcoming batch of episodes is going to continue that winning streak. Bob Belcher and his hilariously unruly brood are returning for more shenanigans and barely keeping their restaurant afloat, but in their eighth season premiere, things are going to look a little different.

Fans of Bob’s Burgers have created some incredible fan art over the years, and the creators of the show wanted to honor their work in a truly unique way: Sunday night’s episode will be animated entirely by the fans. The episode will feature the work of 62 different artists, animators, and amateurs employing a wide variety of looks and color schemes.

According to creator Loren Bouchard, they wanted to give a wide variety of voices a place in the episode, and that it’s come together to make something really special.

“We didn’t want it to be the ‘best drawings,’ we didn’t want slick and professional results, here. We weren’t going for that. We wanted it to feel like it feels when you’re online and you stumble across somebody’s fan art — and maybe that fan is a kid, but some of those drawings have more life and energy in them than what we could draw.”

Hopefully Tina will get some new fodder for her Erotic Friend Fiction at some point during the episode. The season premiere of Bob’s Burgers airs Sunday night at 7:30 on Fox, and it sounds like one that should not be missed.