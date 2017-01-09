Fox

Between Saturday’s Bright Lights premiere on HBO and Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony tribute to both her and her mother Debbie Reynolds, the late Carrie Fisher wasn’t far from the minds of most television entertains and the audiences who watch them. Yet while most viewers were tuned into the Globes, Family Guy, to which Fisher frequently lent her voice featured a quaint but loving homage to its deceased guest cast member moments before the opening title card.

According to TV Line, the Family Guy winter premier that aired during the Golden Globes’ second hour began with a brief dedication to the Star Wars actress and screenwriter. “In Loving Memory, Carrie Fisher” read the pre-title card, which also included a more recent picture of Fisher:

Fox

Since 2005, Fisher had appeared in 20 episodes as Peter Griffin’s demeaning and hugely inappropriate supervisor Angela. Following her death, the show revealed the 60-year-old performer had finished recording additional voice work as the character for at least two confirmed episodes slated for later this season. No details about said episodes’ plots or air dates have been released, though with 10 more to go before the 15th season concludes in late May, Fisher’s triumphant return vis-à-vis Angela is sure to attract plenty of mournful viewers in need of a good laugh.

