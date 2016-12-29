What You Need To Know About Breath Of The Wild

12.29.16

Konami

Castlevania is one of the most beloved video game franchises around, and its 30th anniversary is rapidly approaching. Considering the current state of Konami, that’s left many wondering whether the Belmonts and the Alucards will be doing anything to celebrate. But something, it turns out, might be in the works.

Fred Seibert, best known to animation fans as the executive behind Adventure Time and Fairly Oddparents and to everyone else as MTV’s first creative director, was on Nickelodeon’s podcast and revealed his next project, without actually naming it:

We have a project now that we’re doing that needs to go unnamed based on one of the most world-famous video games of the last 30 years, that we’ve had in our shop for 12 years without being able to get it started. But there were great characters and a great story, and eventually we got it going.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Seibert and Castlevania have been tied together; Adi Shankar, another producer, mentioned the series explicitly last August. And it’s difficult to think of another series that this could even describe, really, that would be worth doing. It’s not like anybody is clamoring for Bonk!: The Show.

It would also be interesting in that we’ve yet to see a truly serious take on the franchise outside of video games. But we’ll see what happens in 2017, as nothing has been announced yet.

(via IndieWire)

