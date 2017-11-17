Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nearly eight full months have passed since the first two of Dave Chappelle’s three promised Netflix comedy specials, Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin, were released. Since then, the streaming giant has gone on to claim the abandoned HBO taping from 2015 (Texas) and the more recent comedic offering (Spin) were its most-watched stand-up specials ever. Whether or not this is true remains to be seen, as Netflix refuses to offer critics any clear numbers regarding its viewership, but one thing is clear — Chappelle still has a third concert film in the works.

Or at least that was until Netflix’s “Comedy Is a Joke” campaign announced Dave Chappelle: Equanimity on Friday with a follow-up of sorts to its popular Emmys ad. Instead of bullying the Stranger Things kids this time around, Chappelle interrupts a pivotal moment for Eleven in the facility in season one. After the psychokinetic child violently launches one of the hospital works into the wall across from her room, the comedian steps into the doorway and asks for a boost. Literally. “Do me!” he smiles while Eleven collapses onto the wall. “Do me next.” Dave Chappelle: Equanimity streams New Year’s Even 2017 exclusively on Netflix.