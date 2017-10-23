David Letterman Concludes His Mark Twain Prize Ceremony With A Poignant Quote About Patriotism

#Comedy #Politics #Donald Trump #David Letterman #Letterman #Jimmy Kimmel
News & Culture Writer
10.23.17

On Sunday, former Late Night and The Late Show host David Letterman was given the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a star-studded telecast on PBS. Celebrity guests like Steve Martin, Martin Short and Jimmy Kimmel paid homage to their contemporary and predecessor, unsurprisingly with jokes at the expense of President Donald Trump, But it was Letterman’s concluding use of a quote by his honor’s namesake that drove his commentary’s central message home. “There’s a million quotes from Mark Twain,” he said, “and I’m going to wrap this up now with a quote. And I hope I get it correct.”

“Patriotism,” Letterman continued, “is supporting your country all the time and supporting your government when it deserves it.” The honoree got the quote right, at least in terms of the popularized version that adorns political memes and websites like Goodreads and BrainyQuote. However, the original formulation of Twain’s line, which comes from the 1905 essay “The Czar’s Soliquoly” published by North American Review, contains far more of the author’s characteristic flourishes: “The true patriotism, the only rational patriotism, is loyalty to the Nation all the time, loyalty to the Government when it deserves it.”

Assorted changes to the language used notwithstanding, Letterman got the spirit of Twain’s quote right on Sunday. And considering its popular usage (by Trump himself in a tweet from 2014, no less), and Kimmel and Martin’s related jokes, it’s no wonder the comedian decided to employ it during his closing remarks. “It’s like you went out for cigarettes one day and left us in the hands of our abusive, orange stepfather,” ABC’s late night host told Letterman during his tribute. Martin, meanwhile, made fun of Letterman’s beard timing: “Dave has always had spot-on comedic instincts. What better time than right now to insist on looking like a Confederate war general?”

(Via Associated Press and CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comedy#Politics#Donald Trump#David Letterman#Letterman#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGScomedydavid lettermandonald trumpjimmy kimmelLETTERMANMark Twain Prize for American HumorPoliticsSTEVE MARTIN

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP