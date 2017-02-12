AMC

Look, we could likely sit around all day and discuss which villain on The Walking Dead is the worst. It’s likely going to come to Negan and The Governor in the end, but past that it’s nothing but fan service. The Governor is dead and gone in both the comics and television series, leaving quite the mark but meeting his doom in the end. He can never face off with Negan, team up with Rick to beat the new foe, and certainly isn’t going to return as some sort of zombie. He’s kicked the bucket and there’s no going back.

Luckily, we have the next best thing. Thanks to interviews with the men behind the two biggest bads on The Walking Dead, we now know where each stands on the other short of giving them a knife and forcing them to figure it out for real. David Morrissey is on the latest season of The Missing and chatted with CinemaBlend for a little promotion. Now there’s regrettably no questions about Blackpool, but they do ask him for some thoughts about pitting The Governor against Negan: