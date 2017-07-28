HBO

Ever since it was unceremoniously canceled on a cliffhanger back in 2006, HBO fans have been clamoring for the return of Deadwood. Who wouldn’t want to go back to a town where the alcohol, crime, and “c*ck suckers” flow freely? Well, there have been rumblings that the cult hit would return in film form, with star Ian McShane being the main champion of that cause. Earlier this year, McShane gave a brief but encouraging update for fans, saying series creator David Milch’s “two-hour movie script has been delivered to HBO. If they don’t deliver [a finished product], blame them.”

Variety spoke to HBO Original Programming chief Casey Bloys on Wednesday at the TCAs, and Bloys provided an update: the script is there, they just need to find the money.

“I wanted a script that would stand on its own … I’m happy to say that David totally delivered on that. It’s a terrific script. If we can do it for a budget that makes sense for us, if we can find a director and we can get the cast together — it’s no easy task — we’re inclined to do it.”

Maybe they can use some of that Game of Thrones money. McShane is in the Westeros family after all (whether he likes it or not).

(Via Variety)