SNL knows Donald Trump is watching. It’s especially easy when he tweets a recap — the words “unfunny” and “stinks” are usually involved (he’s basically Jay Sherman from The Critic) — but even when the president doesn’t share his thoughts with his millions of frog-faced followers, he’s still tuning in. Politico recently reported that Melissa McCarthy’s angry, female-playing-a-male portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is “problematic in the president’s eyes” and “not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity.” Trump’s anger towards SNL also extends to the show’s depiction of Steve Bannon.

“Staffers buzz privately about who is up and who is down, with many eagerly gossiping about which poor colleague gets an unflattering portrayal on NBC’s SNL,” according to the Washington Post. “For the past two weeks, it has been White House press secretary Sean Spicer. But aides said Trump was especially upset by a sketch that cast White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon as the Grim Reaper manipulating the president — who was ultimately relegated to a miniature desk, playing dolefully with an expandable toy.”

Bannon as the Angel of Death might not be the sharpest satire, but it’s rather funny and, if the Post‘s report is to be believed (something something “fake news” something something), clearly effective. It also means Trump clearly hasn’t seen Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Otherwise, he’d know Death rocks.

Meanwhile, Rosie O’Donnell is still waiting.