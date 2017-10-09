Who Is The Awesome New ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Character?

As Fear the Walking Dead loses one more character in Ofelia, it also introduces a new one this week. We don’t know her character name on Fear the Walking Dead yet, but we already know plenty about the series’ new character. Her weapon of choice is the pick-axe, with which she is amazing. She collects zombie teeth and zombie fingers and sells them as good-luck charms. She’s a loner. She likes potatoes, and she envies Alicia’s hair.

The actress who plays the latest addition to the series in Edwina Findley, She may be familiar to some as the actress who played the wife of a Kevin Hart character in Get Hard. She also plays a lead in Tyler Perry’s soap opera If Loving You Is Wrong, and she played Davina Lambreaux in David Simon’s Treme. (and before that, she had a smaller role as Tasha in The Wire). She also has an arc in the upcoming Fox series Shots Fired.

