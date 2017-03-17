FX

FACT NUMBER ONE: Teasers are bad. They’re short and they usually reveal nothing. Not that they should “reveal” things, because blowing a major development for your show in a 15-second teaser would be very silly. But you get my drift. They’re often pointless and a waste and either frustratingly vague or boring. People should not make them. Just release the trailer.

FACT NUMBER TWO: The teasers for Fargo are good. They’re less like teasers than tiny short films. They actually do the thing they’re supposed to do — build anticipation for the season — while being both mysterious and enjoyable. Each one has gotten me progressively more excited for the season to start. Part of that is because I love Fargo and was already excited, but part is because they all capture the tone of the show — dark, funny, ominous — in a way teasers rarely do. It’s kind of incredible, really. So I guess I should amend what I said in the first paragraph: Fargo can keep making teasers. Other shows can, too, but only if they start putting this much effort into it. I’m tough, sure. But fair.

Below, please find all of the teasers FX has released for season three, which premieres on April 19. Fargo is a good show.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This is the first teaser FX released. It is also the best and my favorite. What sounds like an offscreen struggle results in an offscreen bullet striking a giant inflatable on-screen Santa, and the Santa slumps to the ground as the air leaks out in a high-pitched squeal. It’s a metaphor. I mean, I think.

Hmm.

It’s probably a metaphor.

Right?

Even if it’s not, it’s kind of hilarious.





An air conditioner is blasting, but as we zoom into and through it, we are surprised to see a snowy and cold Northern winter. But then why is the air conditioner blowing? This is also probably a metaphor. Or foreshadowing. Or maybe the person who lives there runs the air conditioner year-round during the night because the steady humming white noise helps them sleep. Whatever the reason, it is easily the most sinister air conditioner footage I’ve ever seen.