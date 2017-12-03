Open Road Films

During the year building up to the release of the heavily anticipated Fear the Walking Dead, back when it was still called Cobalt, AMC and its producers insisted on calling it a “companion” series and not a “spin-off.” Robert Kirkman claimed that the “companion series” would be very different.

“We’ll want to tell these stories in a completely different way with completely different people in a completely different setting that’s going to make for a fundamentally different show,” he said back in March of 2015.

Different, different, different, Kirman kept emphasizing.

There would be no crossover characters. They would operate on different timelines. Fear the Walking Dead would be set in Los Angeles and it would be set during that time in which Rick Grimes was in a coma on The Walking Dead.