Ryan Murphy Has Already Announced His Next ‘Feud’ For Season 2

Ryan Murphy’s daily planner must look like Charlie Kelly’s “Pepe Silvia” wall. The Glee creator is not only working on American Horror Story season seven, which will cover the 2016 presidential election, and the New Orleans-set American Crime Story, but he’s already planned seasons three and four of the latter (which will tackle Gianni Versace’s assassination and Bill Clinton’s sex scandal, respectively), and probably has nine ideas for the former ready to go.

Oh yeah, and then there’s Feud. The anthology series about Bette Davis and Joan Crawford’s legendary behind-the-scenes drama during the filming of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? doesn’t premiere until March 5, but FX has already announced who season two will cover: Diana and Charles.

As in, Diana and Charles, Princess and Prince of Wales. They were married on July 29, 1981 — the ceremony was watched by an estimated 750 million people worldwide — before separating in 1992 and divorcing in 1996. There’s no word on the specific “feud” Murphy will cover, or who’s playing Diana and Charles, so until I hear otherwise, I’m assuming it’s Sarah Paulson (with another fine British accent) and John Travolta. Feud season three can be about England going to war with America over casting Danny Zuko as Prince Charles.