Strap in, y’all. Because Gilly just casually dropped a bomb on Game of Thrones in “Eastwatch” that will completely upset Daenerys’ plans for Westeros domination. With a single line of dialogue about “an annulment performed in Dorne” HBO is inching closer to pulling the Band-Aid off the Jon Targaryen reveal.
WARNING: IF YOU DON’T WANT SPOILERS, LEAVE NOW.
A quick recap: Last season, Brandon Stark discovered the truth about his bastard brother, Jon Snow. In a flashback, it was revealed that Jon is, in fact, the son of Lyanna Stark and Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, confirming a long-held suspicion among readers of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels. Ned Stark had traveled all the way to Dorne to rescue his “kidnapped” sister from the Tower of Joy. Instead, he found her dying in childbirth. She made him promise to keep her infant son safe as Robert Baratheon was on a rampage, killing every child with even a drop of Targaryen blood. Rhaegar’s other children with his wife — Elia Martell — had already been murdered. A noble man, Ned took Lyanna’s secret to the grave, even as is eroded the trust in his marriage and gave Jon an inferiority complex he’s still digging out from under.
While the true parentage of Jon Snow has been determined, the state of his parents’ relationship was still murky. From the books, we know Rhaegar first set eyes on Lyanna Stark at the Tourney at Harrenhal in the year 281. There was a huge scandal when Rhaegar won the tourney and crowned Lyanna the “Queen of Love and Beauty” with a garland of blue roses in front of the entire realm instead of his wife. The date is important.
Clunky as fuck. It is a show with dragons. But damn, the subtle writing has gone to shit.
Most important highlight of the episode: Gilly confirmed the R+L=J theory!! John Snow is a Targaryen, Dany’s nephew and the rightful heir to the throne. Nice foreshadowing on that earlier in the episode with Jon petting Drogon (a little to Dany’s surprise I believe?)
Also, worried about what’s going in Winterfell — Arya is getting played by LittleFinger, and her overconfidence is going to backfire: she doesn’t know how cunning and sneaky LF can be. As the showrunners mentioned at the end of the episode, LF is trying to introduce a wedge between the Stark sisters, and I see him succeeding!
Return of Gendry, Jorah and Dany reunion, Ser Davos smuggling Tyrion in, Jaime telling Cersei that Lady Olenna killed their son, and Cersei letting Jaime know that she’s pregnant with their son — I like the plot advancements.
Question: If you’re a northerner sworn to protect the stark line and he’s no stark really, what do you do?
Jesus, what’s the point of a spoiler warning with that headline