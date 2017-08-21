This Season Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is An Affront To Geography

HBO

The entirety of the seventh season of Game Of Thrones has felt like a sprint. Storylines were dropped without warning, entire kingdoms have been left to languish, and characters teleport from side of the continent to the other. All in the mad dash to finish off the show with the outline HBO was given by George R.R. Martin. But considering how much Martin’s work tends to change from inception to final product, and based on how this season of the series has played out, the showrunners were given a bare bones sketch. One they, quite frankly, aren’t adept enough to flesh out without Martin’s writing as scaffolding.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR GAME OF THRONES BEYOND THIS POINT.

But nothing so far has topped the absolutely absurdity of “Beyond the Wall.” Usually the penultimate episodes of Game of Thrones are where the most climatic moments happen. While this remained accurate, the storytelling was so sloppy that it dulled the effects. A dragon dying should be a big deal, not an annoying fly in the ointment of audiences trying to figure out how Dany managed to get to The Wall in time to save her nephew/boyfriend.

This episode was an affront to geographical distances in a way that would be comical if the series hadn’t set itself up as a serious political drama for six seasons. Before we go any further take a look at this map. I’ve circled the approximate location of Jon’s suicide squad and Dragonstone, where Dany’s seat of power is.

Donna Dickens/Bantam Press

That is a serious amount of distance. In fact, traveling from beyond the Wall to Dragonstone would be about the same distance as going from the top of Washington state to the bottom of California. That’s about 1500 miles. How do I know? Because ASOIAF fans are meticulous. Using distances mentioned in the books, they came up with this map: