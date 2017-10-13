‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Jason Momoa Apologizes For A Rape Joke He Made In 2011

#Game of Thrones
Features Writer
10.12.17

HBO

In the social media age, nothing is ever forgotten, which Jason Momoa learned the hard way on Thursday. A clip from Comic-Con 2011 resurfaced on Twitter, which featured the Game of Thrones star saying that he loved the fantasy genre “because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women” to the raucous laughter of the crowd.

In the wake of the horrifying allegations of rape and sexual abuse leveled against Harvey Weinstein, people have been calling on members of Hollywood to stand up to the system that has silenced and abused women for decades. With that in mind, Momoa was quick to issue an apology for the old joke on Instagram.

I APOLOGISE Aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

“I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry. I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends.

I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said.”

(H/T Indiewire)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSCELEBRITY APOLOGIESgame of thronesHARVEY WEINSTEINJASON MOMOArape culturerape jokes

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 7 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP