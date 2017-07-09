A New Greek ‘Game Of Thrones’ Promo Shows The Lannister Army Preparing For Annihilation Via Dragon

#HBO
07.09.17 17 mins ago

With a just a week to go until Game of Thrones is finally back on the air, the hype has reached new levels in the history of the series. We’re mere days away from seven years of tension finally coming to a release. A Targaryen will once again walk the halls of Dragonstone, the white walkers are knocking on The Wall, and the Dothraki, possibly through acupuncture and a horse-pills of Dramamine, have gotten over their fear of water and have landed on the shores of Westeros.

It’s the type of stuff that makes even 25 seconds of new footage worth dissecting.

A new Greek promo for Game of Thrones is showing alternate angles of what we’ve seen in the last few trailers. Jaime Lannister is walking in full armor, seemingly into battle. We don’t know if it’s the battle against the Dothraki and Dany’s dragons since season seven promises a plethora of clashes with the Lannisters at the epicenter, but seeing Jaime ride through fire on a horse throws together enough context clues to assume that yeah, he’s taking on some Dothraki warriors while a dragon crisps his men with ease. The main question: Is Jaime defending King’s Landing or Casterly Rock?

HBO

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO
TAGSgame of thronesHBO

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 6 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 6 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 6 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP