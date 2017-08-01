‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Were Delighted By This Shout-Out On ‘Game Of Thrones’

#Game of Thrones #The Walking Dead
08.01.17 1 hour ago 9 Comments

HBO

The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, among dozens of other shows, have all made reference to Game of Thrones, but the HBO series hasn’t repaid the favor for one simple reason: too many heads are getting popped off for Samwell to focus on pop culture. Also, the show takes place in a make-believe continent, and TV and movies don’t exist. But during Sunday’s episode, “The Queen’s Justice,” viewers heard the name of a familiar and contemporary show. It wasn’t as distracting as Ed Sheeran’s confusing cameo in the season premiere, but it took me out of the scene for a moment.

About halfway through the episode, Jon Snow and Tyrion have a heart-to-heart conversation about Daenerys while overlooking the Narrow Sea, when the King of the North says, “The dead are coming for us all.” Tyrion replies, “Why don’t you figure out what to do about my missing fleet and murdered allies, and I’ll figure out what to do about your walking dead men.” Wink.

Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead are the two biggest shows on TV, but this is the first time they’ve crossed paths, so to speak, outside of friendly Twitter exchanges. Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has said that no one in the comics or on the show uses the word “zombie” because “we wanted to give you a sense that The Walking Dead takes place in a universe where zombie fiction doesn’t exist,” but does that include White Walkers? Because there’s no way Eugene isn’t super into Game of Thrones. I bet he’s even shared his Maggy the Frog prophecy yarn-wall with an uninterested Negan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones#The Walking Dead
TAGSgame of thronesThe Walking Dead

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 23 hours ago 10 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 7 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP