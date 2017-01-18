HBO

Who hasn’t gotten a little too drunk, been outspoken in public, and feared that something they said could blow back on them either personally or professionally? Well, good news. So has the cast of Game of Thrones! In a recent appearance on BBC Radio 1’s The Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw, show star Maisie Williams (AKA the always amazing and somehow still alive Arya Stark) discussed what the cast knows and doesn’t know about the upcoming penultimate season. As expected, much of the cast isn’t let in on any secrets of the show before the scripts come out so for most of the their filming they are just as much in the dark as fans.

Of course, filming wraps before fans see a single frame much of the time, so even though the Williams and others are in the dark on set sometimes, they are always one step ahead of the fans. Because of that, they really have to watch out when they go gallivanting out on the town. As Williams puts it,