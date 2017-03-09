The Plot Of GOT Season 7 Got Leaked

HBO Finally Announced The Official Return Date For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7

03.09.17 51 mins ago 2 Comments

HBO

Winter is just about over, but that doesn’t mean HBO is putting their Game of Thrones hype on ice. Or maybe it does. Literally.

Using Facebook Live, today HBO announced the hit show will return on July 16, 2017. The live reveal utilized a television screen encased in ice that melted away — slooooowly, for over an hour, it was a whole thing — to show the premiere date. While previous seasons have aired in March or April, fans have been braced for this announcement almost a year. HBO dropped the disappointing news about the premiere in July of last year, citing production delays while executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss got the storylines in order. Now that the show has flown past author George R.R. Martin’s source material, the season isn’t as simple as adapting A Song of Ice and Fire to the screen. Despite knowing the gist of where Martin plans to end his series, it is now up to HBO’s scribes as to how their version of the story will get to the same conclusion.

So while it may test our patience having to wait an extra few months for a truncated season only to see what the the wheel of fate has in store for both the denizens of Westeros and Essos (and maybe even a detour into Asshai finally please?), at least now we have a solid date.

Around The Web

TAGSgame of thronesPremiere DateSeason 7
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP