Jon Snow was supposed to be dead.

So why was Kit Harington spotted in Belfast, where Game of Thrones is partially filmed, less than a month after he was stabbed to death by his brothers in the Night’s Watch? His presence may have gone otherwise unnoticed outside of Ireland, were it not for fansites like Watchers on the Wall that obsessively document all things Westeros. On-set photos and spoiler-heavy tips are problems for blockbuster shows like Game of Thrones (and The Walking Dead and Westworld), but HBO’s president of original programming Casey Bloys has a solution for the inevitable series finale leaks.

“I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” he said at Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA last week. “You have to do that on a long show. Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

Bloys continued, “Finales are tough. If you think about, Six Feet Under, well that was a pretty good finale. But if you think about Seinfeld, if you think about The Sopranos, if you think about Breaking Bad, everybody has an opinion about how a show should end.” He’s right: Game of Thrones should end with Davos on the Iron Throne. You’re welcome, HBO.

