HBO

While HBO will likely only take one of the possible Game Of Thrones spin-offs to production, at least four and a possible fifth are in development for the network. There’s no firm details for the spin-offs, but we do know they are all prequels to the current series and books, and they will focus on characters that don’t currently exist on Game Of Thrones. That leaves a lot open for exploration within George R.R. Martin’s world, some which we’ve covered in detail in the past.

But now screenwriter Jane Goldman is giving us the slightest of hints to help narrow the focus on at least one of those ideas. She had a chat with IGN about the future of the show and what she’s currently working on with Martin himself, saying it has been fun talking about “ideas and characters.” But the solid lead she gives, while not much, is something to add to the growing list of clues you can speculate about:

Yeah, I think I can say if I was able to say what mine was — yeah, I think as a book reader or as someone who watched the series, you would say, “Oh, that! OK.” Yeah, it would be recognizable as a past event, but I think that’s probably as far as I can go.

So yeah, that narrows just sightly. Now it’s more like a galaxy to search through for life instead of the entire universe. It’s still daunting, but it’s something. Indiewire notes that some expect to see Robert’s Rebellion or the Doom of Valyria brought to life on screen, with the former being unlikely thanks to those previous claims about no existing characters appearing. If you’re going to talk about Robert’s Rebellion, you’d need a few of the players currently kicking around to make an appearance.