A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Was Almost Fired For Revealing Something She Wasn’t Supposed To

07.10.17

HBO

With great popularity comes great security protocols.

Game of Thrones has gone to remarkable lengths to stave off leaks for the upcoming season. “They’ve definitely tightened up who has scripts and how we’re given them. You have to look at it digitally,” actress Nathalie Emmanuel said. “They won’t send it to us unless our emails have a two-step verification [process]. You might get given rehearsal notes on set, but you have to sign for and return them before you leave.” It’s apparently working, because few details from the season have been spoiled so far (we didn’t even know the episode titles until last week) — no wonder the Stranger Things team “literally consulted with the producers on Game of Thrones to learn security protocols.”

But although things have “definitely tightened up” now that it’s gone off-book, Thrones was always one of the most spoiler-phobic shows on TV. In fact, Gemma Whelan, who plays Yara Greyjoy, was almost fired for revealing something she wasn’t supposed to… before she was even on the show.

