Bea Arthur Hated Cheesecake And Other ‘Golden Girls’ Facts

For more than three decades we’ve been thanking Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty for being our true-hearted friends, pals, and confidants on The Golden Girls. People all over the world still can’t get enough of the smart-mouthed bunch and the last surviving cast member/national treasure, Betty White.

The Golden Girls quartet may remind of you of your own grandparents, and the show may be something you bonded with them over on slow afternoons. Or maybe you watched it on your own and got stuck the first time you heard Sophia completely own everyone in the room with a one-liner.

After watching a show for 30 years, you start to pick up on a few things. For example, the fact that there were only three chairs at the kitchen table and that Bea Arthur was always in the middle. But even with three decades of viewing, fans may be unaware of some of the most interesting facts about The Golden Girls. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just stumble across the series on Lifetime, here are some of those facts.

Bea Arthur Hated Cheesecake





Some people share a drink along with their late-night wisdom. But The Golden Girls was a family show, so that may not have worked. Instead, the four roommates would often get together at 3 a.m. to share slices of cheesecake and talk about life. But, according to The Huffington Post, while she ate cheesecake on-set more than 100 times, Bea Arthur hated it.

Rue McClanahan Kept Her Wardrobe





Blanche was most recognizable for her embrace of the term carpe diem. An example of this would be how she would strut out of her bedroom with another stunning outfit on as she prepared for another date. Perhaps McClanahan’s confidence exuded through her wardrobe because she knew she was going to be able to wear it again later, due to a clause in her contract that allowed her to keep her entire wardrobe. She left with more than 500 outfits from the show in her possession.