If The GOP Really Defunds PBS, What Happens Next?

Getty Image / PBS

The Trump administration is officially considering defunding the Public Broadcasting Service, among other public services like the National Endowment for the Arts and AmeriCorps. PBS’ funding has been a political football for decades, and it’s not clear whether it will once again be punted or if the GOP will attempt to follow through this time. But, if it does, it may find that cooking shows and a cartoon tiger are more resilient, and more politically dangerous to attack, than they realize.

Trump can’t go after PBS directly. It’s the exact reverse of a private broadcast network; the network exists because the stations create it, instead of the stations being an affilate of PBS. The Trump budget would cut the approximately $446 million or so the government distributes to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which in turn spends the majority of that, over $200 million, on public TV stations and roughly $75 million of which goes directly to funding programming. PBS pays for itself with a mix of member station dues, corporate donations, government contracts, and, of course, viewers like you. The federal government provides, in the end, roughly 15% of the government’s funding, according to PBS head Paula Kerger.

In terms of programming, this would more or less mean that PBS’ shows would need to find more corporate sponsors, sell more merchandise, and hit viewers up for more donations. Streaming would likely become more important to the network, which already works with streaming services to distribute some of its shows. It would also likely mean the shows it buys and broadcasts from overseas, primarily British, would likely stop airing, which would be the end of shows like Poldark and Sherlock. Shows that can’t secure sponsors or cover all their costs would likely either see reduced orders or go off the air as well.

The bigger problem would be access to PBS in the first place. While PBS’ affiliates, several of which such as Washington’s WETA and Boston’s WGBH, will face budget cuts for their programming, the real threat is to PBS affiliates in poorer areas. It’s not infeasible that, if this budget cut goes through, poorer areas of the country will either have more limited programming or see PBS leave their dial entirely.