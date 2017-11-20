FX

Over the weekend, the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia gang — Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito — were present at Vulture Festival. They discussed, among other topics, if Howerton would be returning for the show’s 13th season. We know that he’s the co-star of NBC’s AP Bio with Patton Oswalt, and that Sunny won’t be back until late 2018, and Day doesn’t want the show to continue without him, although if he’s around for a few episodes, “We would still do a great season.”

The cast mostly remained mum about Howerton’s status on Sunday, although McElhenney hinted they have “all sorts of surprises” planned for next season. When asked about coming back, Howerton cryptically replied, “Eh, damn it… I will say this: All joking aside, I love these guys and we have an absolute blast working together. We’ll see.” (That does not sound like he’s coming back.) Later in the panel, McElhenney provided an update on season 13.

“We’re getting back to the writers’ room in February [2018],” McElhenney said. Later in the discussion, he said production is slated to start in April and the release date would be in the fall of 2018. (Via)

It will take some sort of system to figure out whether Dennis is returning.

(Via Indiewire)