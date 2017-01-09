Jimmy Fallon Took Some Shots At Donald Trump In The Golden Globes Monologue

#Golden Globes 2017
01.08.17

Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon hyped tonight’s ceremony by saying that if he takes a “hit” on somebody, like Ricky Gervais with practically everyone in Hollywood last year, “it’s a very subtle hit, and everyone’s in on the joke… I want to make sure everyone’s laughing and having a good time.” Even Donald Trump? (They have a history.) “The whole night won’t focus on that, but it will be a week before the inauguration, so it will be on everyone’s mind.”

The whole night might not focus on Trump, but the opening monologue did.

For the complete list of Golden Globes winners, head here.

TAGSdonald trumpGolden Globes 2017jimmy fallon
