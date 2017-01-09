Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon hyped tonight’s ceremony by saying that if he takes a “hit” on somebody, like Ricky Gervais with practically everyone in Hollywood last year, “it’s a very subtle hit, and everyone’s in on the joke… I want to make sure everyone’s laughing and having a good time.” Even Donald Trump? (They have a history.) “The whole night won’t focus on that, but it will be a week before the inauguration, so it will be on everyone’s mind.”

The whole night might not focus on Trump, but the opening monologue did.

