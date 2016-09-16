Jimmy Fallon Decided The Time Was Right To Mess With Donald Trump’s Hair On ‘The Tonight Show’

#Election 2016 #Donald Trump #Jimmy Fallon
Managing Editor, Trending
09.16.16 3 Comments

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will be dropping by The Tonight Show over the next few nights, with Trump making impact on Thursday. No word on if they had a coin flip, or if they needed one, but it comes ahead of the first debate between the candidates on September 26th which will be moderated by NBC’s Lester Holt. The hard questions must’ve stayed in the can for the debate because Fallon didn’t lob anything with gusto at Trump unless you count the hair tug above.

Fallon really gets his hands into the nest on top of Trump’s head, possibly putting the conspiracy that it is a wig to bed while raising new questions about its planet of origin. The latter comes to mind because of what The Hollywood Reporter claims happened after the hair tugging was finished:

Though Trump is known for being sensitive about his hair, he smiled throughout. But press pool photographers were prohibited from taking a photo of the Republican candidate after the taping.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Election 2016#Donald Trump#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSdonald trumpelection 2016jimmy fallon

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP