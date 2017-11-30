Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The firing of Matt Lauer from TODAY came as a shock to everyone, even his co-hosts on the long-running NBC morning show. But once the news set in and the details trickled out, it became clear that it was likely the right move by NBC. It also meant that late night had plenty to sift through for their monologues — not to mention the other major stories that broke around the same time.

Shock and condemnation are expected for the allegations facing Lauer and public radio host Garrison Keillor. Instead of piling on during his opening, Jimmy Kimmel decided to bring some humor to the situation. It was a shocking day and the news was exhausting outside of the Avengers trailer dropping, so a little humor is appreciated.

For Kimmel, the main takeaways are the reaction of TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie, the tone-deaf response from Donald Trump, and what this means for TODAY‘s “Spanky Tuesday” with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. It’s a silly way to handle the news, but what else should he do? Also, most of the reporting on the allegations against Lauer wasn’t released until later in the day. This forced Kimmel and other hosts to focus on the general information that was already out.

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live)