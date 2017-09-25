HBO

Society has rules and we’re all supposed to follow them, but Larry David isn’t like everybody else. He says what he wants, rules and standards of politeness be damned. It’s stunning, but in confusing times like these, maybe people need someone like Larry to keep everyone in line. To celebrate his return for the ninth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm on October 1, let’s look at some of the most memorable moments when Larry said that which few others would dare to.

“Two Pigs F*cking”

When Larry told his wife that her tennis grunts sounded like “two pigs f*cking” he was helping her realize something that people had probably snickered at for years behind her back. Perhaps his word selection was a little too colorful, but if you’re put in a situation where you need to deliver a hard truth to someone that everyone else has been avoiding, isn’t it best that you do it in a way that’s memorable?

“Vanilla Bullsh*t Latte Thing”

Maybe the artisans behind the counter at the local coffee shop felt deep offense when Larry resisted the societal push to call a coffee-based concoction by its pretentious name, but that kind of thing doesn’t register when you’re a social assassin. And that’s good. People are free to rebrand and call their vanilla-bullsh*t-latte-cappa thing whatever they want, but they oughta know that those efforts often result in an eye roll from people who just want a hot beverage.