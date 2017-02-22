‘Lethal Weapon’ Will Keep LA Explosive For A Second Season

02.22.17

Lethal Weapon is not the grittiest drama or most serious cop show on television, but it is a heck of a lot of fun. And, fortunately, enough people agree: Riggs and Murtaugh are getting another season to see how much of LA they can blow up much to the frustration of their long-suffering captain.

The concept of Lethal Weapon, which airs Wednesdays at 8 on Fox, is just like the beloved ’80s franchise. Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans), responsible family man recovering from heart surgery, is forced to partner with Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford), a former Texas Ranger struggling with grief who joins the LAPD at the behest of his dead wife’s father-in-law. The seemingly jovial Riggs has a death wish, making it Roger’s job to be the reverse genie and keep Riggs’ wish from coming true. Along the way murders are solved, cars are crashed, police psychologists and captains are frustrated, and various buildings and vehicles blow up real good.

Lethal Weapon fills a welcome niche on the dial of the fun, light action show that used to be so abundant, and it does a good job of juggling Riggs’ depression and Murtaugh’s family life without getting either too cutesy or depressing. If you’d like to get caught up, Fox has the full season up on its streaming site.

