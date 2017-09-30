‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Host And TV Icon Monty Hall Is Dead At Age 96

ABC

Television icon Monty Hall has died at age 96. The New York Times reports that Hall was found in his Beverly Hills home. Hall’s daughter Joanna Gleason confirmed his death which has been attributed to heart disease.

Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba with the slightly less TV-friendly name of Monte Halparin, Hall began his career in Canada before bringing his talents to the U.S. In Southern California, he established himself as a legendary game show figure as the host and co-creator of the absolutely mad (in the best possible way) Let’s Make a Deal. The program would quickly invade pop culture with the unique elements of the game making their way into TV, movies and even our daily lexicon.

“When we did our first show, people showed up in business suits and dresses, nice looking people in the studio audience,” recalled Hall on how Let’s Make A Deal evolved into the sensation it was. “By about the second week or so, a woman showed up with a sign. One side said, ‘roses are red, violets are blue, I came here to deal with you’ I stopped, read the poem, and picked her. The next week, everybody had a sign. Then somebody else had a funny hat, then came costumes.”

Hall’s career wasn’t short on accolades. His Hollywood Walk of Fame star would arrive in 1973, he earned a lifetime achievement award at the Daytime Emmys 40 years later and his philanthropy was recognized by being named to the Order of Canada. His impression on daytime television is and always will be indelible.

(Via The New York Times)