Louis C.K. Reveals Two New Stand-Up Specials Coming To Netflix

If you’re wondering what Louis C.K. thinks of what’s been going on over the last year, your wait now has a time limit: Roughly a month or so. That’s because C.K. is debuting two new stand-up comedy specials on Netflix, with the first, 2017, arriving April 4th.

C.K. has a bunch of irons in the fire at the moment. Horace and Pete, his critically-acclaimed drama, just cut a deal to be streamed on Hulu; the animated series The Cops is coming to TBS in a ten-episode series in 2018; he’s co-writing and producing both Zach Galifianakis’ Baskets and Pamela Adlon’s Better Things; he’s involved in producing Tig Notaro’s Amazon series One Mississippi; and presumably he’s hard at work on the Pootie Tang sequel we’ve all been unjustly denied for so long. OK, so maybe not that last one, but the point is, he’s been busy.

There’s not many details about 2017 at this point, beyond the fact that it’s arriving worldwide and will, presumably, tackle the events of the last year. This is also an interesting shift from his experiment with selling his specials directly, usually for $5, through his website, although it seems unlikely he’ll stop toying with new methods of distribution. We’ll find out what’s on his mind, comedy-wise, April 4th.

