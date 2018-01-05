FX

We haven’t heard much about the Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC, since last summer, when FX announced that the pilot was being reshot, recast, and that Kurt Sutter was being replaced as the pilot director by veteran TV director Noberto Barba (Grimm, Preacher, Suits). That’s not uncharted territory for Sutter — the Sons of Anarchy pilot was also reshot and Scott Glenn was replaced by Ron Perlman in the role of Clay Morrow.

Sutter will continue on as executive producer of the series, along with co-creator Elgin James, who interestingly is a former member of Friends Stand United, an organization classified as a gang by the FBI. He was actually arrested and imprisoned for allegedly sanctioning an attack on an individual who had past ties to white power politic, so Mayans MC is right up his alley.

FX was apparently pleased with the reshot pilot. It has officially greenlit the series for a 10-episode first season. The series will star Edward James Olmos, JD Pardo, and Sarah Bolger, who — 15 years ago — played the young daughter in Jim Sheridan’s brilliant In America. As expected, the series is set after the events of Sons of Anarchy, “where EZ Reyes (Pardo), fresh out of prison, is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.”

The series will debut sometime in 2018.