There’s a lot to unpack in Mr. Robot season two. So much so that you probably need to watch the whole thing again to make sense of it (and even then…). Luckily, though, you have plenty of time: USA announced today that Mr. Robot — Sam Esmail’s acclaimed hacker drama starring Emmy winner Rami Malek, future Emmy winner (I hope) Portia Doubleday, and Pump Up the Volume‘s Christian Slater — isn’t returning for season three until October.

There are 10 episodes total, all of which are being directed by Esmail. (The delayed premiere date — seasons one and two debuted in July — gives Esmail more time to clean up the scripts; last season was, at times, very messy.) Additionally, the wonderful B.D. Wong, who plays Dark Army leader “Whiterose,” has been bumped up to a series regular, and Boardwalk Empire‘s Bobby Cannavale has joined the cast as Iriving, “a laconic, no-nonsense used car salesman.” As if there’s any other kind of used car salesmen.

“Sam Esmail is a true creative visionary who continues to deliver a series that boldly tackles timely issues and leans into the major headlines of the day,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, in a statement. “We’re eager to share the next phase of Elliot’s journey with fans this fall.” Hopefully it involves more ALF.

