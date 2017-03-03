Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far

New York Mets Pitcher Noah ‘Thor’ Syndergaard Is Guest Starring On ‘Game Of Thrones’

03.03.17 2 hours ago
noah-syndergaard

Getty Image

The first pitch flame-throwing Noah Syndergaard threw in game three of the 2015 World Series between his New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals was a 98-MPH fastball over the batter’s head. After the game, “Thor,” as he’s affectionally nicknamed, told reporters, “If they have a problem with me throwing inside,then they can meet me 60-feet, six-inches away. I’ve got no problem with that.” I think he’ll do just fine on Game of Thrones.

Syndergaard, who previously appeared on Kevin Can Wait and Cartoon Network’s Uncle Grandpa, will soon add the hit HBO series to his filmography. According to the New York Post‘s Ken Davidoff, the 6′ 6″ pitcher “worked as an extra in an episode of the upcoming season of Game of Thrones… he flew to Spain last November to take part in the filming.” (That’s where cast members Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, among others, were spotted shooting season seven.) Syndergaard also said that while he has no interest in replacing Chris Hemsworth in Thor, he wouldn’t hang up if Lorne Michaels gave him a call.

“[Derek] Jeter hosted SNL,” he said. “That’s hopefully something, in a couple of years down the line, that would be cool to do. I really liked when Peyton Manning did the United Way [commercial], when he was teaching the kids how to steal cars. That was awesome.” Game of Thrones is a great start, though. It’s a dream come true for Syndergaard. Hopefully my dream is next: a remake of season one with Bartolo Colon as Robert Baratheon.

(Via the New York Post)

Around The Web

TAGSgame of thronesLET'S GO METSNoah Syndergaard
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP