Getty Image

The first pitch flame-throwing Noah Syndergaard threw in game three of the 2015 World Series between his New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals was a 98-MPH fastball over the batter’s head. After the game, “Thor,” as he’s affectionally nicknamed, told reporters, “If they have a problem with me throwing inside,then they can meet me 60-feet, six-inches away. I’ve got no problem with that.” I think he’ll do just fine on Game of Thrones.

Syndergaard, who previously appeared on Kevin Can Wait and Cartoon Network’s Uncle Grandpa, will soon add the hit HBO series to his filmography. According to the New York Post‘s Ken Davidoff, the 6′ 6″ pitcher “worked as an extra in an episode of the upcoming season of Game of Thrones… he flew to Spain last November to take part in the filming.” (That’s where cast members Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, among others, were spotted shooting season seven.) Syndergaard also said that while he has no interest in replacing Chris Hemsworth in Thor, he wouldn’t hang up if Lorne Michaels gave him a call.

“[Derek] Jeter hosted SNL,” he said. “That’s hopefully something, in a couple of years down the line, that would be cool to do. I really liked when Peyton Manning did the United Way [commercial], when he was teaching the kids how to steal cars. That was awesome.” Game of Thrones is a great start, though. It’s a dream come true for Syndergaard. Hopefully my dream is next: a remake of season one with Bartolo Colon as Robert Baratheon.

As you may have heard, I plan on suiting up with Team Wildling this year for the Westeros Baseball Classic. They have a great Manager pic.twitter.com/T8NmEZ3cF9 — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) March 3, 2017

