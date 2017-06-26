Adult Swim

In the last 16 months, there has been only one new episode of Rick and Morty. This is cruel (even if we were briefly satiated with a Rickmobile tour and April Fool’s Day “prank,” although that just made me hungry for McNuggets with Mulan Szechuan teriyaki dipping sauce). There’s still no word from Adult Swim when the rest of the season three will premiere, but creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are planning something special for this Thursday, June 29.

This Thursday, join Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for a LIVE, spontaneous evening of Rick and Morty It all starts at 9p EST (6p PST) on AdultSwim.com Don’t miss it. Or be late. Trust us.

That’s all the press release says. There’s no indication on what a “LIVE, spontaneous evening” for an animated television show about a drunk genius and his anxious grandchild means, or why it’s on June 29 (although considering all the 6’s and 9’s involved, it is a very #nice date). Could it be a new episode? Or the entire show playing all at once, like a nightmare version of the “A Rickle in Time” episode? Or Roiland slowly getting drunk over the course of three hours? Anything’s possible, especially that last scenario.

We’ll find out on Thursday. Until then, stay schwifty.