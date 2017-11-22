Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rick and Morty season 4 may not happen for quite a while, but one glass-half-full aspect of that is all the fun little videos Adult Swim keeps pumping out during the downtime. Now the trend continues with another heartfelt Thanksgiving look into the life of Mr. Poopybutthole, who we last saw wrapping up season three with a list of things he managed to accomplish since season two ended: he went back to school to get his GED, got married, and had a baby!

That was half a joke on how long it took for the show to return, and half a challenge to the complainers out there to do something worthwhile with their own time (preferably something other than harassing the show’s staff). This time they’re going the show not tell route to chronicle Mr. Poopybutthole’s life adventures, and fair warning: the video above may touch you in places you probably never expected a Rick and Morty clip to touch.

We don’t want to ruin any of the more heart-tugging scenes from his ‘The Poop In My Pants’ photo album, but we did notice some details we’re sure you’ll appreciate:

Adult Swim

There’s some sort of stub attached to one photo that lists the dimension as Earth C-137, which may debunk the theory that Mr. Poopybutthole’s debut appearance occurred in an alternate dimension to the rest of Rick and Morty. But wait! Is that some sort of travel voucher? Did Mr. Poopybutthole travel to C-137 to start his life after Beth shot him?

From there you can see Mr. and Mrs. Poopybutthole going through many of the same adventures we saw in season 3 of Rick and Morty. They participate in the Earth uprising against the Galactic Federation in ‘The Rickshank Rickdemption.’