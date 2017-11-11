Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sarah Silverman dropped in as the mid-show guest spot on Real Time with Bill Maher this week to discuss her new Hulu series, and talk a bit about the evolution of comedy and language in light of how society views certain topics. Geography, history, and current events all help to shape how we view words and entertainment throughout the years, she explains. Sometimes this forces us to adapt and leave behind concepts that once seemed common.

That’s where the conversation sort of heads during the latter part of Silverman’s chat with Maher, during which she discusses how some of the people she interviewed had to google “Jew” because they had never met a Jewish person. She says they didn’t do anything wrong by that, bringing up the term Eskimo and how it is possibly a racial term while telling the host, “I’m trying to be mindful.”

Maher agrees that there are words that comedians used to use 15 years ago that in hindsight look like caveman speak, with Silverman adding that it’ll change even more 10 years from now. It all overlaps with the host’s ongoing battle for free speech and political correctness, with Maher taking exception with the idea that Steve Martin’s famous King Tut performance from SNL could now be considered offensive.