Considering the whirlwind of “activity” that’s gone down in 2017 so far, a swirling meterological phenomenon that can bite you in two doesn’t seem too troubling these days. That said, the surprisingly durable Sharknado franchise will continue to do what it does best: Sending hungry sharks after whoever said yes to a cameo.

The Asylum, the schlock vendors behind Oscar winners like Atlantic Rim and Avengers Grimm, will be bringing a fifth Sharknado movie to SyFy. Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will continue to weather shark-powered storms, but this go-around is being sold as an international affair. Cities across the world will now be battling this scourge, which means bad things for the assorted Carrot Top tier stars of these countries.

“Now, in Sharknado 5, with much of North America lying in ruins, the rest of the world braces for the inevitable – a global sharknado,” declares the accompanying press release. “Fin Shepard and his family must put a stop to this disaster before Earth is completely obliterated.”

The budget-conscious filmmaking force behind the new movie is going global with their filming plans too. “More than 5 countries” have been promised as filming locations for the new Sharknado saga and that should come with its own fun wrinkles for devotees of the franchise. Who knows? If the latest offering goes well, maybe things will escalate to the point of having a Sharknado vs Wizard of Oz crossover?