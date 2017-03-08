What Would A Day Without A Woman Be Like?

The Most Controversial ‘Game Of Thrones’ Scene Turned Sophie Turner Into An Activist

03.08.17 49 mins ago

HBO

Game of Thrones received a lot of justifiable heat for a scene in season five, where Ramsay Bolton rapes Sansa Stark in front of “Reek.” Numerous former-fans boycotted the show, including a U.S. Senator who called it a “gratuitous rape scene,” while the episode’s writer, Bryan Cogman, and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin spoke out about the controversy. Actress Sophie Turner initially “secretly loved” the scene, and as she wrote in an essay for for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the response “shocked me.”

Turner was angry, angry that “there is such a taboo surrounding rape and that depicting it on screen was seen as vulgar” when “sexual violence happens every day all around the world and yet for that to be represented on television, when other forms of violence are so often represented and more importantly, accepted, and even welcomed in some cases, was considered disgusting instead of important,” and it made her wonder: why?

My anger over the response then turned to excitement that the show had caused such a stir among the public and that a dialogue had been created; a dialogue that was very important. Although, I wondered why people feel so impassioned to speak out about a fictional rape when this happens all over the world every day? So unless we continually keep broadcasting people’s stories of sexual violence, then how else are people going to respond? (Via)

Around The Web

TAGSgame of thronesSANSA STARKSOPHIE TURNER
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP