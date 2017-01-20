T.I. Has A Lot To Say About Black People Supporting Trump

01.19.17

To put it diplomatically, President-elect Donald Trump’s collection of acts earmarked for his Inauguration festivities could be classified as underwhelming. There have been rejections galore, allegations of pressured performers, and pushback against some of the acts that have happily said yes. (It’s almost as if the arts community isn’t nutty about a guy that wants to slash arts funding. Who knew?) As Dixie Chicks manager Simon Renshaw noted in December: “If anyone does do it, I hope that the check that they get is in the nine figures. Because it’s probably the last check they’re ever going to get.” Inauguration performer Chrisette Michele is facing that backlash first-hand.

In an Instagram post, filmmaker Spike Lee has announced that he won’t be using Michele’s “Black Girl Magic” in his upcoming Netflix adaptation She’s Gotta Have It. Lee, who has likened the incoming commander-in-chief to Son of Sam, wasn’t shy in explaining his reasoning for distancing his show from the singer.

Good Morning Folks. I Wuz Sorry To Read That “Sistuh Girl” Is Singin’ At DT’s Inauguration (And To Use His Fav Word-SAD). I Wuz Thinkin’ ’bout Using Chrisette’s Song- BLACK GIRL MAGIC In My Netflix Series SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT…. NOT ANYMORE. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth.

Michele has defended her decision to perform for Trump stating that she wants to “act as a bridge” and be a “voice for the voiceless” by taking on the role. It’s hard to imagine Lee agreeing with her point of view and Trump has invited ample reason for skepticism towards his ability to understand and support all communities.

