Not Even Spoiler Sites Will Reveal What Happens In ‘The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Finale

#The Walking Dead
12.07.17 1 hour ago

The relationship between AMC and some of the more rabid members of The Walking Dead fandom hasn’t always been great. Over the years there have been accusations from spoiler websites that the studio has sent private investigators out to harass them over how they’ve gotten their leaked information. There was even the threat of a lawsuit against Facebook group The Spoiling Dead Fans when AMC was trying to keep who Negan killed at the end of season six a secret.

AMC is teasing another massive shocker of a moment for this Sunday’s mid-season finale of The Walking Dead, but you won’t find out what it is via The Spoiling Dead Fans this time. The Facebook group has taken the unusual step of announcing they won’t be sharing what they know about the episode in advance, and this time there are no angry cease and desist letters involved.

“After careful consideration we have decided that we will not be providing a Q&A or any spoilery bits this week,” admins of The Spoiling Dead wrote. “AMC has been hyping a very shocking moment that will occur in this episode. I think most of us know this almost certainly means a death. We invite you to draw your own conclusions on what will happen. Review the spoiler journal, filming and discussion threads, and take what bits you can and try to put the pieces together.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP