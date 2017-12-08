Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The relationship between AMC and some of the more rabid members of The Walking Dead fandom hasn’t always been great. Over the years there have been accusations from spoiler websites that the studio has sent private investigators out to harass them over how they’ve gotten their leaked information. There was even the threat of a lawsuit against Facebook group The Spoiling Dead Fans when AMC was trying to keep who Negan killed at the end of season six a secret.

AMC is teasing another massive shocker of a moment for this Sunday’s mid-season finale of The Walking Dead, but you won’t find out what it is via The Spoiling Dead Fans this time. The Facebook group has taken the unusual step of announcing they won’t be sharing what they know about the episode in advance, and this time there are no angry cease and desist letters involved.

“After careful consideration we have decided that we will not be providing a Q&A or any spoilery bits this week,” admins of The Spoiling Dead wrote. “AMC has been hyping a very shocking moment that will occur in this episode. I think most of us know this almost certainly means a death. We invite you to draw your own conclusions on what will happen. Review the spoiler journal, filming and discussion threads, and take what bits you can and try to put the pieces together.”