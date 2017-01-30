There were a few upsets at the 2017 SAG Awards on Sunday night, such as Denzel Washington beating out Casey Affleck for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, but no surprise win was more exciting and genuinely exhilarating to watch than when the cast of Stranger Things upset the cast of HBO juggernaut Game of Thrones in the Best Ensemble in a Drama Series category. The group, every adorable child included, went absolutely nuts when Rashida Jones called out the name of the show and spent a solid 15 to 20 seconds freaking out at the table before making their way to the stage.

Gaten Matarazzo was especially excited, as he jumped around and hugged every co-star he could reach. Once on stage, David Harbour gave a passionate speech about a variety of things including calling the cast “fearless and talented,” how hard it is to celebrate at a time when current events make that seem impossible, and focusing on the community of actors that they are a part of. As the fiery speech went on, Harbour also tied in the show’s premise to current politics saying,