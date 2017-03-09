Why ‘True Blood’ Fans Should Be Team Eric

#HBO
Features Writer
03.09.17

HBO

There were certainly plenty of reasons for fans to tune into True Blood week after week: drama, actors chewing the scenery, and a rich supernatural world packed to the gills with vampires, werewolves, and witches. However, the biggest draw for most fans was the romance. Love triangle after love triangle unfolded onscreen on the show (available to stream anytime on HBO Now), with the love lives of Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) and the rest of Bon Temps forcing viewers to pick teams and draw lines on the battlefield over who was the fairy waitress’s one true love.

While the case could probably be made for Bill (Stephen Moyer) or Alcide (Joe Mangianello), many fans feel a deep tie to the idea that the ultimate True Blood babe was without a doubt Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgård). Between the black leather, snark for days, and genuine feelings he had for Sookie, you can understand why Team Eric would put him ahead of the pack. Need some convincing? Let’s take a look at all the reasons why you might want to ship Sookie+Eric4LIFE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO
TAGSAlexander SkarsgårdHBOShareableTRUE BLOOD
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP