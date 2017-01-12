If you thought The Daily Show wasn’t going to take a shot at Donald Trump over the allegations made in that unverified intel report on his relationship with Russia, you weren’t paying attention before the election. They spent an entire episode mocking the future if Trump walked away with a victory in the election — which he did, which makes you wonder where that goes now — so it’s only fitting they’d do something special for #GoldenShowerGate.

I’m sure somebody made a mention about the James Bond connections with this scandal, with cameras hidden in hotel rooms and MI6 agents leaking details to the United States before it is too late. But now The Daily Show has given us a fitting intro to the controversy that introduces the players and gives Trump his chance to play the iconic spy. It’s a fine way to kick off their segment on the fiasco that followed the release of the docs, with some mention of President Obama’s speech thrown in for good measure.