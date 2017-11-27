Fans Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Were Pretty Sick Of The Junkyard Gang’s Crap This Week

#The Walking Dead
Contributing Writer
11.26.17

AMC

The sixth episode of The Walking Dead season eight took us another step away from the big battles we’ve been experiencing during this All Out War story arc and instead took us with the gang on several smaller missions. Rick went to renegotiate with the Trash People for some reason, Michonne and Rosita headed off to the Sanctuary for some reason, and so did Daryl and Tara.

Then there was Carl doing what Carl does best: disappearing off into danger. At least he had a clear purpose: to track down Siddiq, who his dad nearly killed earlier this season. And while he almost died, at least his mission was pure at heart and made some sense. Fans of The Walking Dead on Twitter couldn’t believe what they were seeing for most of the rest of the episode.

First, everyone really wants to know what’s up with the Heapsters? I know, there are 1001 different derogatory names for Jadis and her dump dwelling crew. The only thing more fun than making up insults about them is speculating on their unusual naked crafting habits.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP